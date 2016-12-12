TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Arch Biopartners, Inc., (TSX VENTURE: ACH) (OTCBB: FOIFF) (Arch or the Company) is pleased to announce that Dr. Patrick Vink has joined its Board of Directors effective December 12th, 2016.

Dr. Vink is a well-known and active member of the European and North American life sciences community. In 2012, Dr. Vink joined Cubist Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing new antibiotics to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections. At Cubist, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer until the company was bought by Merck for a total transaction value of $9.5 billion in 2015.

Previously, he has held several leadership positions across the pharmaceutical industry, including Senior Vice President, Global head of Hospital Business and Biologics of Mylan Inc. (2008-2012), Head of Global Business Franchise Biopharmaceuticals at Novartis Sandoz (2002-2006), Vice President of International Business at Biogen (2000-2002) and Head of Worldwide Marketing, Cardiovascular and Thrombosis at Sanofi (1997-2000).

Dr. Vink also was a member of the executive committee of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations between 2013 and 2015. He is currently active as an advisor to the Life Sciences sector and serves on the board of directors of several companies including Acacia Pharma, Concordia International Corp, Piqur AG and Spero Therapeutics.

Claude Allary, Arch Board Member and former Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bionest Partners commented, "Patrick brings a strong industry background, an international network and tremendous experience with anti-bacterial drugs that will complement our current team, as we move our anti-bacterial candidate (AB569) to first-in-human trials in 2017."

Adrian Haigh, Arch Board Member and a senior executive of PTC Therapeutics stated, "We look forward to having Patrick join the Board of Directors, and take an active role in our strategic thinking, and help advise and execute our clinical trials for both AB569 and Metablok."

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch works closely with the scientific community, universities and research institutions to advance and build the value of select preclinical technologies, develop the most promising intellectual property, and create value for its investors.

Arch has established a diverse portfolio that includes AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections; Metablok, a potential treatment for sepsis and cancer metastasis; MetaMx, which targets elusive brain tumor initiating cells; and, 'Borg' peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.

The Company currently has 53,849,679 common shares outstanding.

