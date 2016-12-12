Uponor Corporation Financial calendar 12 December 2016 14.45 EET



Uponor Corporation's financial calendar in 2017



A bulletin on Uponor Corporation's financial statements for 2016 will be published on Monday 13 February 2017 at 08.00 EET. The financial statements 2016 will be published later on the same day.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 20 March 2017 at 15.00 EET. An official invitation to the meeting will be published later. Shareholders, who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, shall notify the company's Board of Directors in writing latest by Thursday 26 January 2017.



The full financial calendar including three interim reports is as follows:



Event Date Time ---------------------------------------------------------- AGM Monday 20 March 2017 15.00 EET ----------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------- Financial statements 2016 Monday 13 February 08.00 EET ---------------------------------------------------------- January-March Wednesday 3 May 14.00 EET ---------------------------------------------------------- January-June Tuesday 25 July 08.00 EET ---------------------------------------------------------- January-September Friday 27 October 08.00 EET ----------------------------------------------------------



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,700 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2015, Uponor's net sales totalled €1,050 million. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com