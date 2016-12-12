

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping ezetimibe 10 mg tablets, the generic version of Merck's ZETIA. Par Pharmaceutical is the marketer and distributor of the product in the U.S., and is entitled to Hatch-Waxman generic marketing exclusivity based on the first-to-file ANDA status of its licensing partners, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA, with whom Par will share profits.



ZETIA is indicated for use along with a healthy diet to reduce elevated LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia.



According to IMS Health data, U.S. sales of ZETIA are approximately $2.614 billion for the 12 months ended September 30, 2016.



