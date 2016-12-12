WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Chris Fenton

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR: Managing Director, Industrial & Transport

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Wincanton Plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE AND SALE OF 150,664 VESTED SHARE OPTIONS HELD BY THE WINCANTON EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST ('EBT') IN RESPECT OF A SHARE OPTION AWARD MADE UNDER THE COMPANY'S SPECIAL OPTION PLAN.



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 150,664

d) Aggregated information TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED ON 29 NOVEMBER 2016: 150,664



TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES SOLD: 150,664



TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £331,459.53

e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2016