WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.12.2016 | 16:21
PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 12

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChris Fenton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR: Managing Director, Industrial & Transport
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton Plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE AND SALE OF 150,664 VESTED SHARE OPTIONS HELD BY THE WINCANTON EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST ('EBT') IN RESPECT OF A SHARE OPTION AWARD MADE UNDER THE COMPANY'S SPECIAL OPTION PLAN.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.20150,664
d)Aggregated informationTOTAL NUMBER OF SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED ON 29 NOVEMBER 2016: 150,664

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES SOLD: 150,664

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £331,459.53
e)Date of the transaction29 November 2016
f)Place of the transactionEngland, UK

