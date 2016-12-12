WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 12
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Fenton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR: Managing Director, Industrial & Transport
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton Plc
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|EXERCISE AND SALE OF 150,664 VESTED SHARE OPTIONS HELD BY THE WINCANTON EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST ('EBT') IN RESPECT OF A SHARE OPTION AWARD MADE UNDER THE COMPANY'S SPECIAL OPTION PLAN.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARE OPTIONS EXERCISED ON 29 NOVEMBER 2016: 150,664
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES SOLD: 150,664
TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £331,459.53
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 November 2016
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|England, UK