NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") a holding company for a diversified portfolio of Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") start-ups, today announced that Rod Recker has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Glimpse Group Consulting. Previously, Mr. Recker spent 18 years at software maker Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), where he led global teams delivering innovative computer graphic technology, as well as user interface design, quality control and SAAS software development. Prior to Autodesk, Mr. Recker co-founded Lightscape Technologies, a maker of specialized 3D visualization software, which was subsequently acquired by Autodesk. Mr. Recker holds BS and MS degrees in Computer Science from Cornell.

"Rod has over 25 years of experience in software development, executive management and is a strong addition to our team," said Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer Lyron Bentovim. Mr. Bentovim continued, "As CTO, Rod will be primarily tasked with setting our technology roadmap and strategy, serving as a technical and engineering mentor to our entrepreneurs, and establishing a collaborative environment within our network of subsidiaries as well as the New York VR/AR community. In Rod's role as General Manager of Glimpse Group Consulting, he will build our VR/AR consulting services offering."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group is a company designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR and AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies the many challenges faced by entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing investors with an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR space. The Glimpse Group funds, cultivates, and manages business operations while providing a strong network of professional relationships. Being a part of the Glimpse Group allows entrepreneurs to maximize their time and resources in pursuit of their mission-critical endeavors. For more information on The Glimpse Group, visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

For additional information contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group

(917) 292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com



