RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- ExcelAire, the premier boutique aircraft management and charter company, today announced the addition of a Cessna Citation Latitude to its growing fleet of business jets. ExcelAire operates a fleet of private jets available for charter anywhere in the world.

ExcelAire's new Citation Latitude is an elegant business jet that features a spacious stand-up cabin (height 6 feet), with seating for nine passengers and two crew. With outstanding runway performance and considerable range (7 hours non-stop), the Citation Latitude is ideal for a variety of coast to coast and intercontinental trips.

"With the new Latitude, we now offer our clients another choice in midsize jets and continue our momentum of growing our fleet -- with one more addition expected before the end of the year," said Robert Molsbergen, President of ExcelAire. "We are proud to provide the ultimate private jet charter experience, with truly personalized service and the best-in-class team of private jet travel professionals."

ExcelAire delivers unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. Its skilled ground crew and concierge staff handle all trip details with the highest levels of courtesy and professionalism. With its team of private jet travel experts, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU) and private jet maintenance operations at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Ala. (KTCL). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

