With reference to the press release issued by Matse Holding AB at 16:15 CET today on December 12, 2016, the trading in the shares of Matse Holding AB (MAT, ISIN code SE0005505880, order book ID 100609) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:40 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:50 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.