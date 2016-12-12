sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Elior Group Rewarded at the European Excellence Awards 2016

PARIS, December 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Elior Group has just received, in Berlin, a European Excellence Awards for best Annual & CSR Report. Awarded by an international jury, this annual prize is given to the best communications projects in Europe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160411/353501LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/447531/EEA_Presse_Twitter.jpg )

The Elior Group 2014-2015 TimeSavored Activity Report was designed in collaboration with the Content Design Lab agency and the Elior Group communications, investor-relations and legal teams.

By choosing Instagram for its 2014-2015 Activity Report, Elior Group adopted an innovative approach on the form: the Activity Report opens with an overview of feedback given by six web influencers in the form of photos and hashtags on the TimeSavored customer experience, in five countries (France, Italy, Spain, UK, USA).

Group Vice-President Communications, Frédéric Fougerat stated, "This award given to Elior Group is an acknowledgement of the Group's digital strategy. Launching an activity report on Instagram is not just a gimmicky marketing trick. In an increasingly digital world where consumers are relying more and more on smartphone notifications for access to information, Instagram has become a fully-fledged social media marketing tool. Going digital offers new ways for us to present the Group, communicate information and enhance our brand image."

Download the Activity Report in PDF

Discover Elior Group as seen by 6 instagrammers

Discover the Activity Report's website



© 2016 PR Newswire