NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - December 12, 2016) - On behalf of Remington Arms Company, Binswanger is pleased to announce the availability of a single-story, 81,900 sq. ft. industrial building on 31 acres situated at 22 Rifle Trail Road in Hickory (Mayfield), Kentucky.

Constructed in 1996 and expanded in 2008, key features of the fully air-conditioned facility include 6" reinforced concrete floors; vinyl covered insulated metal walls; round metal columns spaced 30' x 70'; clear ceiling heights from 20'6" to 27'6"; 100% wet sprinkler system protected; efficient T-5 lighting; all major utilities; three 8' x 10' dock-high doors with seals, dock locks and stop/go lights; one 12' x 12' overhead door; one 10' x 12' overhead door; compressed air throughout the facility; approximately 4,000 sq. ft. of functional office space featuring twelve private offices, an open bullpen area and reception area; and parking for approximately 200 vehicles.

This state-of-the-art facility was designed with expansion in mind and could be easily doubled in size by any future user or owner.

Located in Hickory Industrial Park, the building is easily accessible from State Route 45, the Purchase Parkway and I-24.

Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to a variety of manufacturing and warehouse/distribution users in select industries.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

CONTACT:

Laurie Goldstein

215-448-6014

Email contact

