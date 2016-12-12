Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Planning, Forecasting and Budgeting" conference to their offering.
This two-day course starts with the assumption that you already have a business strategy and outlines some techniques for creating business plans that are aligned with this strategy. It provides techniques for checking that the plans and hence the strategy are financially viable.
Moving on to forecasting, the programme describes seven techniques that between them improve the accuracy of any forecast you have to make. This leads in to budgeting, which should convert the business plan and the short-term forecasts into a financial statement of expected revenues and costs.
Many organisations are dissatisfied with the budget as a mechanism of planning and control. For them the budget absorbs a great deal of management effort and provides questionable value in return. This course explores several ways of improving the budget from getting rid of it altogether to adopting a range of less radical modifications.
Course objectives
Translate strategy into results
Generate a business plan that drives organisational activity
Increase the accuracy of forecasting
Ensure realistic forecasting
Allocate appropriate resources
Set budgets that are quicker to create, encourage the right behaviours and add value
Identify and manage key risks
Avoid the weaknesses of conventional approaches to budgeting
Agenda:
Programme Day one
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Introduction to the seminar
09.45 Creating business plans from the strategy
11.15 Refreshments
11.30 Plans to improve business-as-usual
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Forecasting
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Risk
17.15 Close of day one
Programme Day two
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 The conventional annual budget
10.15 One solution to the conventional budget: stop budgeting!
11.15 Refreshments
11.30 Ways to improve the budget
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Using the budget to manage effectively
15.15 Refreshments
15.30 Getting effective budget accountability
17.00 Summary and final questions
17.15 Close of course
