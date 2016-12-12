Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL GROUP SIGNS A MAJOR LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH VDM METALS 12-Dec-2016 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE* *NORILSK NICKEL GROUP SIGNS A MAJOR LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH VDM METALS* Norilsk Nickel Group (hereinafter Nornickel or the Group) and VDM Metals GmbH (VDM Metals), the world's leading producer of specialty steels and nickel alloys, announce a major 5-year contract for the supply of nickel. VDM Metals will use this nickel in manufacturing of high nickel content alloys for the oil and gas, chemical, petroleum, automotive and other industries. The contract was signed on December 12, 2016 by the Senior Vice President of Nornickel, Sergey Batekhin, and the CEO of VDM Metals, Dr. Niclas Müller at the Company's headquarters in Moscow. The price of nickel deliveries will be set at market terms. 'We are pleased to see that our successful multi-year long cooperation with VDM Metals has progressed to a new level of long-term relations. A strong and lasting partnership with one of the world's largest nickel alloy and specialty steels consumers of refined nickel is on top of priorities for Nornickel's sales and distribution strategy' - said Sergey Batekhin. 'The new contract is an extension of the agreement between our companies signed back in February 2015' - said Dr. Niclas Müller. VDM Metals and Nornickel hold the world's leading positions in their respective industries. The cooperation between the two companies should enable the highest quality nickel and specialty alloys products delivered to VDM Metals's customers. *ABOUT THE COMPANIES * PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. VDM Metals is the world's leader in research & development and production of non-ferrous-metals alloys and specialty steels, manufacturing over 130 types of various modern materials. VDM Metlas operates 7 production sites in Germany and the USA, 3 service-centers in Germany, China and Australia, as well as a sales network comprised of 16 sales offices and 29 agents. *Media Relations: Investor Relations: * Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: MMC Norilsk Nickel 1 st Krasnogvardeysky av., 15 123100 Moscow Russia Internet: www.nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 WKN: A140M9 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart; Open Market in Frankfurt; London, Nasdaq Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MNOD Sequence Number: 3674 Time of Receipt: 12-Dec-2016 / 16:20 CET/CEST End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 529005 12-Dec-2016

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2016 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)