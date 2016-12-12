KOLWEZI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF), and Lars-Eric Johansson, Chief Executive Officer, announced today that the engineering team at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project expects to shortly finalize and issue the independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of initial options for the start-up of copper mining on the Kakula and Kamoa deposits in the Democratic Republic of Congo this week.

OreWin Pty. Ltd., Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc. and SRK Consulting Inc. are preparing the PEA.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Sub-Saharan Africa: Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; mine development and exploration at the Kamoa-Kakula Project on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC; and upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine, also on the DRC's Copperbelt. For details, visit www.ivanhoemines.com.

