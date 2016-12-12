MIDWAY CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- American Family Housing (AFH) -- a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and an array of services to support homeless and low income families and adults, welcomes Steven Forry, Ph.D. as its senior director of development. AFH also appointed Sherley St. Juste, MSW as director of community development and Elizabeth Duong as community outreach coordinator.

Steven Forry, Ph.D., Senior Director of Development, will use his experience in major gift fundraising, strategic planning, campaign management, board development and analytics to lead and expand development efforts at AFH. Prior to joining AFH, Dr. Forry previously worked at Mission Hospital, Mission Viejo; The Scripps Research Institute, University of California, San Diego; and Jerold Panas, Linzy & Partners. Dr. Forry earned bachelor's degrees in French and English from University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

Sherley St. Juste, MSW, Director of Community Development, will parlay her two years' experience with AFH to her new role maintaining long-term housing stability for clients and completing assessment and enrollment of members in her new position. Before joining AFH, St. Juste worked at LAMP Community and OIC Broward County. St. Juste earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Florida Memorial University and a Master of Social Work from Hunter College School of Social Work. She also attended the Cours Municipaux Francais d'Adultes in Paris.

Elizabeth Duong, Community Outreach Coordinator, brings her experience in establishing relationships with local organizations, clients, volunteers and employees to her new role. Before joining AFH, Duong worked at AmeriCorps Fellow and TRiO Scholars Program. Duong earned a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from University of California, Riverside.

"This is a dynamic time for our organization as we get ready for an impactful new year and the opening of Potter's Lane," says AFH president and CEO Donna Gallup. "I'm grateful to welcome Dr. Forry, who has extensive experience in fundraising which will help us build the relationships and funding we need in our efforts to combat homelessness. I'm also excited about the new roles Sherley and Elizabeth have stepped into as we continue to make greater strides toward ending homelessness in our community."

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and a broad spectrum of services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability, including war veterans and adults with disabilities and mental illness. Operating 63 housing sites, with 283 units that serve more than 1,300 adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life and become active members of their communities. Follow American Family Housing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and visit www.afhusa.org for more information.

