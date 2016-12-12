India Solar Water Pumping System Market (2017-2022) - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18% -- Research and Markets







Dublin, Dec. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Solar Water Pumping System Market (2017-2022): Market Forecast by Power Rating, Design Type, Drive Type, Applications, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Currently, 26 million agricultural pumps are installed in India of which nearly 7 million pumps are diesel based and remaining are grid connected. However, due to unreliable grid supply and increasing diesel prices, solar water pumping system offers immense opportunities to replace conventional pumps.

According to research, India Solar Water Pumping System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during FY 2017-22. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious target to install at least 10 lakhs solar water pumping systems in various states for irrigation and drinking requirements by 2020-21. Medium power (3.1 to 10 HP) AC submersible solar water pumps are most widely installed in the country, where majority of pumps are used for lift irrigation.

The Northern region accounted for the largest revenue share in the country in the year 2015-16, followed by Southern region. Rajasthan leads the market in terms of solar pump installations. During 2016-22, the western region is expected to witness large number of solar water pump installations.

Companies Mentioned:

Alpex Solar Pvt. Ltd

Bright Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Claro Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Lubi Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Shakti Pumps ( India ) Limited

) Limited Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

Topsun Energy Limited

Waaree Energies Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook

4 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Dynamics

5 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Trends

6 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook - By Power Rating

7 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook - By Design Types

8 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook - By Drive Types

9 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook - By Applications

10 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Outlook - By Regions

11 India Solar Water Pumping System Market - Price Trend

12 India Solar Water Pumping System Market Import & Export Statistics

13 India Solar Water Pumping System Market - Competitive Benchmarking

14 Company Profiles

15 Key Strategic Pointers

