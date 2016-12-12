Research and Markets - Global Automotive Personal Navigation Devices Market to Grow 14% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Garmin, Pioneer & TomTom

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Personal Navigation Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive personal navigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.51% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive personal navigation systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market.

One of latest trends in the market is intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems. Navigation systems are becoming a standard component in vehicles. Based on the positioning and speed of the vehicle, location-based data is delivered to the driver or any other system of interests. The current trend is to develop these systems integrated with intelligence for safety and security, i.e., ADAS. Currently, most of the map and navigation software developers are implementing this safety system by acquiring accurate digital maps with the help of government organizations, which actually contains the safety-related data and accurate topology of road networks.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is integration of navigation-supported safety features in vehicles. The rise in the number of on-road vehicles has increased accidents rates globally, reaching 1.25 million per year. This has created demand for more safety systems and technology for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. Other than regulations over safety systems like airbags, manufacturers are incorporating safety-related applications via intelligent controls in the navigation system. ADAS is an example of such a system where the navigation device is built with additional sensors and intelligent units for tracking road conditions, safety-related information regarding roads, like open sewage, construction work in progress, or speed breakers. The other driving feature is the lane assistance system in which the navigation system software can suggest any sudden lane changing activity and alert the driver.

Key vendors:



Alpine Electronics

Garmin

Pioneer

TomTom



