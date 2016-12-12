sprite-preloader
Montag, 12.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,925 Euro		+0,034
+0,43 %
WKN: A0ET88 ISIN: NL0000387058 Ticker-Symbol: OEM 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
TOMTOM NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOMTOM NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,794
7,871
19:59
7,823
7,863
19:59
12.12.2016 | 19:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Personal Navigation Devices Market to Grow 14% by 2020 - Key Vendors are Garmin, Pioneer & TomTom

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Personal Navigation Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive personal navigation systems market to grow at a CAGR of 14.51% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive personal navigation systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market.

One of latest trends in the market is intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems. Navigation systems are becoming a standard component in vehicles. Based on the positioning and speed of the vehicle, location-based data is delivered to the driver or any other system of interests. The current trend is to develop these systems integrated with intelligence for safety and security, i.e., ADAS. Currently, most of the map and navigation software developers are implementing this safety system by acquiring accurate digital maps with the help of government organizations, which actually contains the safety-related data and accurate topology of road networks.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is integration of navigation-supported safety features in vehicles. The rise in the number of on-road vehicles has increased accidents rates globally, reaching 1.25 million per year. This has created demand for more safety systems and technology for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. Other than regulations over safety systems like airbags, manufacturers are incorporating safety-related applications via intelligent controls in the navigation system. ADAS is an example of such a system where the navigation device is built with additional sensors and intelligent units for tracking road conditions, safety-related information regarding roads, like open sewage, construction work in progress, or speed breakers. The other driving feature is the lane assistance system in which the navigation system software can suggest any sudden lane changing activity and alert the driver.

Key vendors:

  • Alpine Electronics
  • Garmin
  • Pioneer
  • TomTom

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type of navigation system

Part 07: Market segmentation by type of vehicle

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qx6fhc/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire