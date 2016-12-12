Hermetic Packaging Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2022 - Stringent Military Standards are Limiting Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hermetic Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The hermetic packaging market is expected to grow from USD 2.91 billion in 2016 to USD 4.29 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.

The need of a packaging method which can protect highly sensitive electronic components for many years and the growing demand of hermetically packaged components from the end-user industries such as automobile electronics and aeronautics and space are some of the major drivers for the hermetic packaging market. However, stringent military standards for hermetic packaging is a key factor that is restraining the growth of the hermetic packaging market.



The military and defense industry is expected to capture the largest market share among all the industries. The high defense budget allocation by the North American countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and developing countries in APAC region such as India and China for countering terrorism and border security has been the key driving factor for the military and defense industry market.



The APAC market is expected to hold the largest share in 2016 and is estimated to grow at the highest rate. With the increasing population, energy needs of the countries in the APAC region are also expected to increase. Along with this, the developing countries such as China and India are expected to sustain the high GDP growth rate. These factors are expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of hermetically packaged components in APAC region.



Companies Mentioned:



Ametek, Inc.

Amkor Technology

Egide SA

Kyocera Corporation

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation

Micross Components, Inc.

SST International

Schott AG

Teledyne Microelectronics Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Willow Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Hermetic Packaging Market, By Configuration

8 Hermetic Packaging Market, By Type



9 Hermetic Packaging Market, By Application



10 Hermetic Packaging Market, By End-User Industry



11 Package Closing Techniques for Hermetic Packaging



12 Hermetic Packaging Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxd4hw/hermetic

