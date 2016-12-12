Global Biosurgery Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2021 - Rising Need of Effective Blood Loss Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosurgery Market - Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global biosurgery market is expected to reach USD 27.78 Billion by 2021 from USD 18.21 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Rising number of surgeries, rising incidences of sports related injuries and spinal problems, increasing clearance of biosurgery products by regulatory authorities, and rising need of effective blood loss management are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, little-to-no reimbursements for biosurgery products, high price of biosurgery products, and rising cost of surgical procedures may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



In this report, the biosurgery market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The product segment is segmented into surgical sealants, hemostatic agents, adhesion barriers, bone graft substitutes, and staple line reinforcement agents. The bone graft substitutes market is further sub-segmented into bone-allografts, demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, and synthetic bone-grafts. On the basis of application, the biosurgery market is segmented into thoracic surgeries, gynaecological surgeries, neurological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, urology surgeries, and reconstructive surgeries.



In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the biosurgery market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Latin America. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned:



Atrium Medical Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Covidien PLC

Cryolife, Inc.

Hemostasis, Llc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sanofi Group

Stryker Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Biosurgery Products Market, by Type



8 Biosurgery Products Market, by Application



9 Biosurgery Products Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r9hlz/biosurgery_market

