Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market - Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing incidence of neurological disorders, advanced technological developments of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices, and increasing healthcare awareness in people.
Based on products the market is categorized into Magnetoencephalography (MEG), electromyography (EMG), transcranial cerebral oximeters, electroencephalogram (EEG), cerebral oximeters, and intracranial pressure monitor.
Depending on the end users the market is segmented by operation theatres, hospitals, private practice, and neurophysiological laboratories.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Companies Mentioned:
- Blackrock NeuroMed
- Cadwell Laboratories
- Compumedics
- Delsys
- Electrical Geodesic (EGI)
- Elmiko
- LifeLines Neurodiagnostic Systems
- MEG International Services
- Mega Electronics
- Motion Lab Systems
- Natus Medical
- Neurovirtual
- Nihon Kohden
- Nonin Medical
- Philips
- Zynex NeuroDiagnostics
