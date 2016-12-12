Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market - Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing incidence of neurological disorders, advanced technological developments of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices, and increasing healthcare awareness in people.



Based on products the market is categorized into Magnetoencephalography (MEG), electromyography (EMG), transcranial cerebral oximeters, electroencephalogram (EEG), cerebral oximeters, and intracranial pressure monitor.



Depending on the end users the market is segmented by operation theatres, hospitals, private practice, and neurophysiological laboratories.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Companies Mentioned:



Blackrock NeuroMed

Cadwell Laboratories

Compumedics

Delsys

Electrical Geodesic (EGI)

Elmiko

LifeLines Neurodiagnostic Systems

MEG International Services

Mega Electronics

Motion Lab Systems

Natus Medical

Neurovirtual

Nihon Kohden

Nonin Medical

Philips

Zynex NeuroDiagnostics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, By Products



5 Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, By End User



6 Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sh7l7r/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716