Global Market Review of Lingerie 2016 - Forecasts to 2022 - Complete Retail Market Statistics and Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market Review of Lingerie - Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The 2016 edition of this long-standing report provides - as ever - the complete retail market statistics and forecasts for the global lingerie market. This edition also focuses on the US and Chinese markets, analyses lingerie's supply chain and provides market shares for key brands and retailers.

Report extracts:

- Europe accounts for US$11.67bn of the total, and North America for US$7.93bn. Together they have a combined share of 66.3% of the world total. The percentage share held by Asia is 20.4%, and the combined share of South America and the rest of the World is 13.3%

- Brands (retail or manufacturer) resonate with consumers because they trust them. They trust them for fit and hence they are loyal to them. Therefore, hanging on to brands that the consumer believes in is vital. Hanes have done it very well in both North America and Europe with different brand names. Triumph have done it well in both Europe and Asia with the same names

- The world bra market for 2016 is worth US$16.42bn. Bras account for 55.5% of the world lingerie market. Europe and North America together have a combined percentage share of 68.7%. This exceeds the percentage share of lingerie as a whole, and indicates that bras are less important as a woman's purchase in the other continental regions. In unit terms, bra sales are 1596m units per year

- The future of distribution lies in organised retail. The dis-organised markets in the developing world are being eroded. That means for a brand being stocked in well-known retailers and for a retailer having either own brands or manufacturer brands that are trusted. The decisions on what to stock, either going forwards up the supply chain, of backwards down it, is one of the most important decisions to be made in this business

- The world briefs market is quantified in US$ billions value for 2016 at US$9.90bn. This represents 33.5% of the total lingerie market. In unit terms, briefs sales are 5260m units per year

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: The world lingerie market, 2016

Chapter 2: The world lingerie market, US$bn and units, 2022

Chapter 3: Time lines and growth percentages between key dates

Chapter 4: Selected markets in focus

Chapter 5: Retail market analysis of lingerie

Chapter 6: Product analysis of lingerie

Chapter 7: Consumer analysis of lingerie

Chapter 8: Lingerie supply chain analysis

Chapter 9: Brands and own label retailers

Chapter 10: Key world lingerie industry players

Chapter 11: The future of the global lingerie industry

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z329n8/global_market

