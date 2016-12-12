Global Welding Equipment and Supplies Market 2016-2021: Market Trends, With Data from 2015, Estimates for 2016, and Projections of CAGRs Through 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Welding Equipment and Supplies: The Global Market" report to their offering.

The global market for welding products reached $23.0 billion in 2015. The market should reach $24.2 billion in 2016 and $31.8 billion by 2021, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2016 to 2021.

The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. A number of tables and charts/figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of welding equipment and consumables, including shielding gases, safety and protective equipment and automated welding equipment and accessories, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global markets for welding equipment, supplies, and related technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Information pertaining to machinery, filler materials, and accessories for various welding processes.

- A look at how the value of shipments at the manufacturing level fluctuates with the volume of metals consumed in the global industry.

- Insight concerning the fact that new technologies and methods are being introduced in the market at a very fast rate.

- Evaluation of the technology life-cycle costs of various technologies involved as well as the product life cycle of equipment and supplies involved in the processes.

- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Sales figures of major manufacturers, their respective positions in the market, competition involved in the field, and the future outlook for these companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Overview

- Definition Of The Industry

- Industry Concepts

- Importance Of The Industry

- Life-Cycle Assessment

- History, Description And Development Of The Industry

- History Of Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (Hlaw)

- Major Welding Products, Technologies And Processes

- Foreseeable Future Developments

- Government Regulations

4: Market By Product/Technology

- Overview

- Global Market For Welding-Related Products

- Global Market For Welding Equipment And Consumables

- Global Market For Welding Technologies

- Types Of Arc Welding Processes

- Arc Welding Market

- Radiant Energy Welding Processes

- Global Market For Radiant Energy Welding Processes

- Global Market For Types Of Laser Welding

- Thermochemical Welding Processes

- Global Market For Various Types Of Gas Welding Processes

- Solid State Welding Processes

- Global Market For Friction Welding Processes

- Resistance Welding Markets

- Miscellaneous And Developing Welding Technologies

- Miscellaneous Welding Technologies Equipment And Consumables Market

- Global Market For Automated/Robotic Welding

- Market For Welding Consumables

- Global Market For Shielding And Other Welding Gases

- Global Market For Safety/Protective Equipment

5: Market For Welding Applications

- Global Market For Welding Applications By Industry

- Global Market For Arc Welding Applications By Industry

- Global Market For Metal Inert Gas (Mig) Welding Applications By Industry

- Radiant Energy Welding Applications

- Applications Of Thermit Welding

- Solid State Welding Applications

- Global Market For Solid State Welding Applications

- Resistance Welding Applications

- Global Market For Resistance Welding Applications

- Applications Of Miscellaneous Welding Processes

- Global Market For Applications Of Miscellaneous Welding Processes

- Global Market For Applications Of Automated/Robotic Welding And Related Equipment By Industry

- Global Market For Applications Of Gases Used In Welding Processes By Industry

- Global Market For Applications Of Safety/Protection Equipment By Industry

6: Technology

- Introduction

- Commonly Welded Base Metals

- Advantages And Disadvantages Of Welding

- Classification Of Welding Processes

- Arc Welding Processes

- Resistance Welding Processes

- Types Of Resistance Welding

- Solid State Welding Processes

- Thermochemical Welding Processes

- Radiant Energy Welding Processes

- Other Welding Processes

- Welding Consumables

- Electrodes/Weld Filler Materials

- Shielding Gases For Welding Processes

- Wire Feeders

- Cables And Accessories

- Power Supplies

- Safety Equipment

- Welding Accessories

- Personal Protective Equipment

- Welding Mechanization And Automation

- Welding Robots

- New Developments In Welding

- Patent Analysis

7: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis

- Overview

- North American Market For Welding Products

- European Market For Welding Products

- Asia-Pacific Market For Welding Products

- Rest Of The World Market For Welding Products

- Driving Forces Of The Industry

- Market Share Of Major Companies

- New Welding Processes And Equipment

- Mergers And Acquisitions In The Welding Products Industry

8: Profiles Of Major Welding Product Manufacturers

- ACRO Automation Systems Inc.

- ADOR Welding Ltd.

- Airgas Inc.

- Air Liquide S. A.

- Air Liquide Welding

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

- Alexander Binzel Schweisstechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg

- Alpha Laser Gmbh

- Amada Miyachi America Inc.

- American Torch Tip Co.

- Andon Automation AB

- Arc Machines Inc.

- Arc Products

- Arcon Welding Llc

- Aro Welding Technologies

- Automation International

- Banner Welder Inc.

- Beijing Time Technologies Co. Ltd.

- Bernard Welding

- Branson Ultrasonics Corp.

- British Federal Ltd.

- Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh

- Charter International Ltd.

- Comau S.P.A.

- Daihen Welding And Mechatronics System Corp.

- Dayachand Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.

- Denyo Co. Ltd.

- Dukane Corp.

- EB Industries Llc

- Electron Beam Technologies Inc.

- Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget Holdings Ltd. (Esab)

- ESAB India Ltd.

- EWM Hightec Welding AG

- Fanuc Ltd.

- Fiab HF

- Fronius International Gmbh

- GOE Holding AB

- Gulf Cryo Holding C.S.C

- HA Industries Inc.

- The Harris Products Group (J.W. Harris Co. Inc.)

- Hi-Tech Weld Overlay Group Llc

- Hobart Brothers Co.

- Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

- Iceblick Ltd.

- Ideal-Werk C+E Jungeblodt Gmbh+Co. KG

- IGM Robotersysteme AG

- Illinois Tool Works Inc.

- Iwatani Corporation

- Kaierda Group Co. Ltd.

- Kamweld Technologies Inc.

- Kemppi OY

- Kiefel Gmbh

- Kiswel Co. Ltd.

- Kobe Steel

- Koike Sanso Kogyo Co. Ltd.

- Koster & Co. Gmbh

- Kuka Aktiengesellschaft AG

- Kuka Roboter Gmbh

- Kuka Systems Gmbh

- Lasag AG

- Laserstar Technologies Corp.

- Leister Technologies, Llc

- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

- Linde AG

- Longevity Global Inc.

- Messer Group Gmbh

- Miller Electric Manufacturing Co.

- Miyachi America Corp.

- Nelson Stud Welding Inc.

- Nimak Gmbh

- Obara Corp.

- Orbitalum Tools Gmbh

- Osaka Transformer Company (OTC) Daihen

- Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd.

- The Paslin Company

- Praxair Inc.

- Prima Industrie S.P.A.

- Qingdao Aitel Electronic And Technology Co. Ltd.

- Rehm-Schweisstechnik Gmbh & Co.

- Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

- Schlatter Holding AG

- Schunk Sonosystems Gmbh

- Select-Arc, Inc.

- Shanghai Hugong Electric (Group) Co. Ltd.

- Shanghai Mealer Welding Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Shenzhen Jiweida Welding Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Shenzhen Riland Industry Co. Ltd.

- Sonics & Materials Inc.

- Soudronic AG

- Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd.

- Spiegelberg Manufacturing Inc. (Pro-Weld International)

- Svejsemaskinefabrikken Migatronic A/S

- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

- Taylor-Winfield Technologies

- Telwin S.P.A

- Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group Co.

- Tokyo Weld Co. Inc.

- Uniweld Products Inc.

- Utica International

- Victor Technologies Group Inc.

- Voestalpine Bohler Welding Group Gmbh

- Welding Industries Of Australia (Wia)

- Yasakawa Electric Corp.

9: Appendix

- Welding Industry Trade Associations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9nfcm/welding_equipment

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716