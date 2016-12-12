Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial aircraft battery marketreport. According to this report, themarketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The report also lists six other prominent vendors which are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161212005389/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft battery market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the global commercial aircraft battery market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors competing to gain the maximum market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that confront the market growth. It is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality aircraft batteries, to survive and succeed in this intensely competitive market environment. In addition, in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and strong client base have become the key areas to have the edge over the competitors.

Concorde Battery, Cella Energy, Saft, Sion Power, and Tadiran Batteries are the five major companies in the market, which compete in terms of availability, quality, price, and technology. They primarily focus on the implementation of lightweight materials, electric technologies, and robust systems.

"Globally, the introduction of ultra-low maintenance batteries is influencing the market because they are light, energy efficient, require low maintenance, and effectively improve aircraft operations," says Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55008

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About the top five commercial aircraft battery market vendors

Concorde Battery

The US-based Concorde Battery develops innovative Li-ion battery chemistries for aircraft. precautions. In order to enhance the safety feature of the Li-ion chemistry, the company integrates a cathode material of lithium iron phosphate in its battery that prevents oxygen generation, which is one of the main reasons for fire hazards in Li-ion batteries. The battery features high energy density potential for higher capacities, promising superior lifespan. These batteries also have reduced weight by almost 50% than the previous generations of Li-ion aircraft batteries. Also, the battery is expected to be recharged in a lesser amount of time than its lead acid and Ni-Cd counterparts.

Cella Energy

The company works independently or in partnership with aerospace and unmanned aerial systems manufacturers to develop bespoke power systems that have three times the specific energy compared with Li-ion batteries based on the company's advanced hydrogen storage material. It is estimated that the hydrogen storage material could be used to produce a new source of low-emission transport fuel in the long term.

Saft, France

Saft deals in the design and development of high-technology battery systems that are used in aircraft. They provide batteries with longer shelf lives, high reliability, and energy. Saft promises better safety features associated with the battery, as it can withstand higher temperatures due to the reduced overcharge current.

Sion Power, US

Sion Power develops high-energy rechargeable batteries based on the elements lithium and sulfur. The company primarily focuses on providing batteries for running aircraft. The company developed the Licerion battery technology that significantly enhances the capacity and lifecycle of rechargeable lithium batteries. It also reduces battery weight by up to 60%.

Tadiran Batteries, Germany

Tadiran Batteries designs, develops, manufactures, supplies, and markets lithium batteries worldwide. It provides batteries and power solutions for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, defense, and medical sectors. The company designs and develops batteries for aircraft and UAVs. These batteries offer unique characteristics such as long shelf life, high energy resistance, and ability to withstand rough environments.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Solar-powered UAV Market 2016-2020

Global Primary Battery Market 2016-2020

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161212005389/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com