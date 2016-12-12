

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes and $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Monday.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.452 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.034 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.79.



Meanwhile, the ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.485 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



The Treasury sold $23 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.020 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.22.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



