EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Forecast Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on witan pacific investment trust (WPC) 12-Dec-2016 / 18:25 GMT/BST London, UK, 12 December 2016 *Edison issues review on Witan Pacific Investment Trust (WPC)* Witan Pacific Investment Trust (WPC) offers broad exposure to Asian markets including Japan and Australia, adopting a multi-manager approach which tends to smooth the performance fluctuations of individual managers. Current managers Aberdeen, Matthews and Gavekal, all invest across the region pursuing distinct, unconstrained strategies. Although weaker over six months, NAV total returns have been largely consistent with the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Free index benchmark over three years and WPC has outperformed over 10 years. Fees are competitive versus peers, with the board aiming to contain ongoing charges at 1% of net assets per annum. WPC aims to grow annual dividends above the rate of UK inflation; the current dividend yield is 1.7%. WPC's current 13.6% share price discount to cum-income NAV is narrower than the 14.4% average of the last 12 months, wider than the 13.2% three year average and narrower than the averages of the last five and 10 years of 13.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The board actively repurchases shares when they are trading at a substantial and anomalous discount to NAV. While a widening discount earlier in 2016 led to an acceleration in share repurchases, the discount has narrowed in recent months. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an international equity research firm with a team of over 70 analysts, investment and roadshow professionals and works with both large and smaller capitalised companies, blue chip institutional investors, wealth managers, private equity and corporate finance houses to support their capital markets activity. Edison provides services to more than 420 retained corporate and investor clients from offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research | | |[5] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+----------------------------------------------------+ +-----------+------+------------+------------+-----------------+ |*London* |*New |*New |*Sydney* |*Frankfurt* | |+44 (0)20 |York* |Zealand* |+61 (0)2 |+49 (0)69 78 8076| |3077 5700 |+1 646| |9258 1161 |960 | | |653 |Level 15 | | | |280 High |7026 |171 |Level 25 |Schumannstrasse | |Holborn | |Featherston |Aurora Place|34b | | |245 |Street |88 Philip | | |London, |Park |Wellington |Street |60325 Frankfurt | |WC1V 7EE |Avenue|6011 | | | | |, 39th|New Zealand |Sydney NSW |Germany | |United |Floor |+64 (0)4 |2000 | | |Kingdom | |8948555 | | | | |New | |Australia | | | |York, | | | | | |NY | | | | | |10167 | | | | | |US | | | | +-----------+------+------------+------------+-----------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 529121 12-Dec-2016 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1de1bbcb579be9f125c995f62a200c3c&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=458242cd593a57f9ae78ac45643b17d2&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=529121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

