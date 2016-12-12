IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's premier full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of new account executive Ann Gedalanga, whose 15 years of experience in benefits and human resources, deft ability to problem-solve and dedication to providing top-notch customer service will help Burnham continue its rapid growth and further its reputation of excellence. In her new role, Gedalanga's responsibilities will include managing clients, renewals, planning and consulting.

"I've known Ann for 15 years now, and I have watched her career grow and witnessed her become one of the best account executives I've ever known," says Burnham senior vice president Ray Tunnell. "I'm thrilled for her to join the team and to see what kind of fresh perspective she will bring."

"What I find fascinating about Ann is that after years of working in Human Resources, she chose benefits as the arena to build her career further," says Burnham president and CEO Kristen Allison. "With that passion and comprehensive experience in HR, she has a valuable foundation for finding smart solutions for clients. We're lucky to have her on the Burnham team."

Gedalanga spent the first five years of her career as a human resources generalist at both Aetas Technology and Precept before moving to benefits and spending more than 12 years as a benefits consultant at Hays Companies. She is also a member of PIHRA (Professionals in Human Resources Association) and has served as a chair for the PIHRA Riverside district. Throughout her career, she has garnered a reputation for being someone who always follows through and provides the highest level of customer service -- two qualities that Burnham looks for in employees.

"I take great pleasure in serving clients," says Gedalanga. "Now that I've landed at Burnham, I plan to take full advantage of all the incredible comprehensive resources that the company has invested in to support our clients' needs -- such as health care reform, wellness and technology services. I'm excited to become a valuable member of the Burnham team."

