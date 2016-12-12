

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure in early trading on Monday, treasuries regained some ground but still ended the day modestly lower.



Bond prices moved roughly sideways going into the close of trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.5 basis points to 2.479 percent.



With the slight increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in over two years.



The modest drop by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reflecting the first rate hike in a year.



The accompanying statement is likely to be in focus, as traders gauge the outlook for further monetary policy normalization by the central bank.



Later this week, reports on retail sales, industrial production, and inflation may also attract attention as traders look for clues about the central bank's next move.



The Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes and $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on the day.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.452 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65, while the , ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.485 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



On Tuesday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX