Aligns EMEA, Latin America and Caribbean and Asia Pacific Operations

Guy Carpenter Company, LLC, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), today announced the appointment of James Nash to the newly-created role of President, International, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Nash, who currently runs Guy Carpenter's Asia Pacific operations, will continue reporting to Peter Hearn, President CEO of Guy Carpenter, and will relocate to London.

Guy Carpenter's International Division will consist of all operations in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific regions. A successor for Mr. Nash in Asia Pacific will be announced in 2017.

"Guy Carpenter's International Division will advance our ability to apply best practices around the world to deliver a coordinated and consistent experience for our clients," said Mr. Hearn. "With his deep industry relationships and global operating experience, James is the ideal executive to help our clients in these regions grow their businesses profitably."

"Guy Carpenter is uniquely positioned to provide strategic advice and critical services to our clients in this rapidly changing global business environment," said James Nash. "I look forward to working with Guy Carpenter's global team of talented colleagues as we deliver market-leading solutions to our clients."

Mr. Nash joined Guy Carpenter in 1985 and assumed his present role in 2008.

"The new Guy Carpenter organizational structure reflects our commitment to delivering a high-quality and consistently compelling global client experience," said Mr. Hearn.

