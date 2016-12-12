sprite-preloader
Montag, 12.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,054 Euro		+0,001
+1,89 %
WKN: A1W715 ISIN: CA02154A1075 Ticker-Symbol: A06 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTITUDE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTITUDE RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTITUDE RESOURCES INC
ALTITUDE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTITUDE RESOURCES INC0,054+1,89 %