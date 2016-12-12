WHEATON, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- LevelGuard Fluid Control Products, an established brand of TouchSensor Technologies, a division of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced that its Electronic Sump Pump Switch recently passed the 3,500,000 cycle milestone without failure in a laboratory reliability test. This laboratory test, which is available to watch in real-time online, has been ongoing since June 2014 and has already outlasted one sump pump.

"This latest LevelGuard milestone once again demonstrates the reliability and durability inherent in every LevelGuard Sump and Sewage switch," stated Jay Orellana, business development manager for LevelGuard. "The tens of thousands of LevelGuard units installed in homes across North America are helping homeowners keep their basements and belongings dry. The hundreds of on-line customer reviews demonstrate LevelGuard is living up to its promise of being The First Switch That Will Outlast The Pump™."

LevelGuard Electronic Pump Switches were designed to provide a better solution than the current float switch technology for pump OEMS and homeowners who need to eliminate pump switch failure. Recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), LevelGuard's proprietary solid-state design for fluid detection and pump switching will work for millions of cycles under normal sump pit conditions.

Four distinct LevelGuard Pump Switches are currently available, including a sewage model, with 9-foot and 15-foot cords that use piggy-back plugs, as well as a 30-foot pigtail cord. LevelGuard carries a warranty of five years against manufacturer's defects.

About LevelGuard Fluid Control Products

Established as a separate brand for fluid level solutions, LevelGuard Fluid Control Products utilizes patented Field-Effect technology to be a pioneer in the solid-state fluid sensor market with over 5 million fluid sensing products in the field across the harshest of environments. This proven core technology is recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for use in "safety critical" applications. Visit www.levelguardproducts.com to learn more.

About TouchSensor Technologies, LLC

TouchSensor Technologies, a division of Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI), is a market leader in touch-sensitive user interface and fluid level detection products. TouchSensor designs, integrates and manufactures sensor and switch consoles for human-machine interface controls in commercial and industrial products using its patented Field-Effect and HighPerTouch technologies. TouchSensor's portfolio of proprietary technologies and broad experience developing superior customer experience for OEMs, distinguishes us from "build-to-print" contract manufacturers. For world-class product design and manufacturing, let TouchSensor be your product launch engine™. Visit TouchSensor.com today.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Methode designs, manufactures and brings to market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Methode's business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being, Data, Medical, Power, Sensors and User Interface. The Company has components in the primary end markets of the automotive, computer, information processing, networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles, industrial equipment and healthcare industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Website at methode.com

LevelGuard Contact:

Jennifer Hybl

Marketing Project Manager

(312) 361-8495

jhybl@methode.com



