TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSX VENTURE: HFC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Carl has joined its Board of Directors as of December 9.

Mr. Carl brings to the Board of Directors extensive board and governance experience and a solid track record of raising capital and executing transactions designed to enhance shareholder value gained in board and executive roles for private and public companies in a number of industries. He is the past Executive Chairman of Canada Fluorspar Inc., a former TSX-V listed company, as well as the past CEO of Newspar, a joint venture between Canada Fluorspar and Arkema Inc., where he also chaired the Management Committee. Mr. Carl is a past Director of Highpine Oil and Gas Ltd., a former TSX listed company, where he chaired the Audit Committee, was a member of the Reserves Committee and chaired the Special Committee that ushered in the sale of Highpine Oil to Daylight Resources Trust for $530 million.

Mr. Carl currently sits on the Board of Directors of Clearview Resources Inc., where he chairs the Audit Committee and is past chair of the Compensation Committee. Additionally Mr. Carl sits on the Board of Trustees of InvestPlus Reit and is also a member of the Advisory Board for Dealnet Capital.

"I have great confidence that Richard will add significant value to the Hampton board. Our goal of having an experienced board and exemplary governance is a priority in building a leading Canadian firm in our sector," says Mr. Peter Deeb, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hampton Financial Corporation.

The Corporation regretfully accepted the resignation of Mr. Ken Lipson from the Board of Directors due to his other personal and pressing business commitments. "Ken was an invaluable part of assisting in Hampton's public company debut and he has our personal thanks and gratitude for a job well done. He has our best wishes," says Mr. Peter Deeb.

Hampton Financial Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares of Hampton Financial Corporation are listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'HFC'.

