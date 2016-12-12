

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release November numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Industrial production is expected to hold steady at 6.1 percent on year, while retail sales are expected to advance an annual 10.2 percent - up from 10.0 percent in October. Fixed asset investment is expected to hold steady at an annual 8.3 percent.



Australia will see Q3 data for house prices, plus November results for the NAB business confidence index.



House prices are tipped to rise 2.5 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year after gaining 2.0 percent on quarter and 4.1 percent on year in the three months prior. The NAB index for business confidence had a score of +4 in October, while conditions were at +6.



Hong Kong will release Q3 data for industrial production and producer prices. In the previous three months, output sank 0.7 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year, while producer prices picked up 0.4 percent on year.



The Philippines will provide Q3 figures for unemployment; in the second quarter, the jobless rate was 5.4 percent and the participation rate was 63.3 percent.



