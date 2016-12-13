Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2016) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 2,799,995 common shares to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.185 per share for a maximum term of five years.

Of this group, five insiders of the Company received a total of 1,642,855 options. All of the options vest immediately.

As a result of this grant, the Company now has a total of 5,879,995 options outstanding, representing 10.2% of its issued and outstanding common shares.

About True Leaf Medicine International Ltd.:

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary True Leaf Pet Inc., has entered the $104.9 billion global pet care industry with a line of hemp-focused pet chews and supplements marketed through natural pet health and veterinary channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has also filed an application under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to become a Canadian licensed producer through its True Leaf Medicine Inc. subsidiary. It has passed through the preliminary and enhanced screening process of Health Canada's review and is currently awaiting security clearance and "pre-licensing inspection" approval.

Contact: Kevin Bottomley, Director

Telephone: +1 778 389 9933

Email: kevin@trueleaf.com

Address: 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, Unit 32, Vernon, British Columbia V1T 9G1 Canada

