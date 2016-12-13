India Router and Switch Market to Reach $579 Million in 2016 - Witnessing Growth in Demand for Wireless Routers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In the last five years, India's Routers and Ethernet Switches market has registered significant growth. Routers can be categorized as - wired and wireless, wherein wireless dominates both in revenue and volume terms.



India being one of the potential markets for routers is increasingly witnessing growth in demand for wireless routers. Whereas Ethernet switches can be segmented as managed and un-managed switches. Presently, Managed switch segment accounted for dominant market revenue share; increasing amount of data traffic over the network coupled with increasing bandwidth requirements in the enterprise segment are driving the market for managed switches.



According to research, India's Router and Switch market is exhibiting growth on the back of increasing usage of internet enabled devices, government initiatives like Digital India, Smart Cities and Make in India, increasing internet penetration, emergence of IoT and increasing adoption of solutions such as social, mobility, analytics and cloud.



Best IT World ( India ) Pvt. Ltd. (iBall)

) Pvt. Ltd. (iBall) Binatone Telecommunication Pvt. Ltd.

Cisco Systems ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited D-Link India Limited

NETGEAR Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Tenda India Private Limited

TP-Link India Pvt. Ltd.

ZyXEL Technology India Private Limited



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Router Market Overview



4. Asia-Pacific Router Market Overview



5.Middle-East & Africa Router Market Overview



6. India Router Market Overview



7. India Router Market Overview, By Specification (Quarter-wise Analysis of 2015)



8.India Residential Router Market Revenues



9. India Enterprise Router Market Revenues, By Size of Employees



10.India Government Router Market Revenues



11.India Transportation Router Market Revenues



12.India BFSI Router Market Revenues



13.India Healthcare & Hospitality Router Market Revenues



14.India Telecommunication Router Market Revenues



15.India Educational Institutions Router Market Revenues



16.India Router Market Price Point Analysis, By Verticals



17.India Router Market Opportunity Assessment, By Features



18.India Router Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals



19.India Residential Gateways Router Market Overview



20.India Router Competitive Landscape



