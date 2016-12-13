Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2016) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) (FSE: AKC) (OTC Pink: ARSLF) (the "Company") announces that all matters presented to shareholders at the Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting held December 12, 2016 were approved, including the adoption of new Articles.

Please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com for a copy of the new Articles.

