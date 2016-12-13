HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - December 12, 2016) - On January 7-8, 2017, the 33 rd annual Bridal Extravaganza Show will be held at downtown Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

A citywide search was conducted for the next Houston area bride to appear on billboards. The winner is Lakeshia Zeno. She appears on billboards citywide to promote the upcoming Bridal Extravaganza Show. Lakeshia and her fiancé met on a church mission trip to Colorado and became Facebook friends. Three years later Lakeshia moved to Afghanistan. She lived there a year before her fiancé saw a picture of her and her travels on Instagram and contacted her. The rest is history! She is now planning her Houston wedding. Now Lakeshia is the Billboard Bride and her image will grace giant billboards throughout the Greater Houston area, inviting lucky brides-to-be to the George R. Brown Convention Center to enjoy two full days of wedding inspiration. Billboard bride sponsors include: Ventura's Bridal, ANA&IVAN photography, Simple Beauty Artistry, and The Grand Hall at Deer Lake Lodge.

The opportunity to appear on billboards is open to all Houston area brides in attendance at the January event. Complete information is available at www.BridalExtravaganzaShow.com and www.billboardbride.com.

At the Bridal Extravaganza Show, thousands of brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, and wedding planners have their pick of over 345 vendors in 700 display showcases who cater exclusively to the ever fashionable, stylish, and romantic wedding industry. This huge event, held twice annually, draws marriage bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win honeymoons and shopping sprees. Brides may walk away with a honeymoon in the Riviera Maya, or a free wedding announcement in Texas Weddings Magazine.

From cakes to stationery, from DJs to live music, from gowns to catering, this is the event brides plan to attend. Brides also enjoy formal fashion shows presented on the 60-foot New York style runway. Best of all, brides can interview Houston's most trusted vendors and make selections.

Tickets are $15 on line and $20 at the door. For more information call (281) 340-7777 or log on to www.BridalExtravaganzaShow.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/12/11G124946/Images/Poster_Billboard-86e43a15f5ee8c58b6e6da394970f613.jpg

Contact:

Laurette Veres

713-206-1915