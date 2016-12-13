SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Amobee, a global leader in marketing technology, today announced the appointment of data and technology expert Todd Chu to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Operator Innovation. Chu will be charged with leading Amobee's new product offerings that are driven by and utilize telecommunications operator assets.

In his role at Amobee, Chu will lead the Solutions Architecture team, delivering marketing and advertising technology stack services, and developing the product map for Amobee's data relationships with service providers. Chu will also work with the company's global business development team to advance its proprietary Amobee Brand Intelligence solutions.

Chu was most recently SVP of Global Innovation at Signal, an identity management provider, where he was an early member of the founding team. With over 15 years of senior leadership experience in the digital marketing industry, Chu also held positions at aQuantive and DoubleClick.

"Amobee is a leader in marketing technology and I look forward to making an impact across the global business," said Todd Chu. "Amobee has a competitive advantage with the expansive footprint across the Singtel Group, with 600 million mobile subscribers across Asia, Africa and Australia. I am excited to be spearheading operator innovation and creating products and services that can be leveraged for a multitude of opportunities including digital marketing, on and off-domain personalisation, market research and analytics."

Amobee's President, Kim Perell, stated: "Amobee's goal is to become the leading marketing technology solution for operator assets by leveraging our strong position in the digital advertising ecosystem. There is a unique opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region resulting from Amobee's expertise in marketing technology underpinned by Singtel's presence and investment commitment."

"I am thrilled to welcome Todd to Amobee; his deep technology skills and operational expertise will contribute greatly to our strategy of delivering high quality innovation," continued Perell.

ABOUT AMOBEE

Amobee is a global marketing technology company serving the world's leading brands and agencies. Amobee's patented Brand Intelligence technology measures digital engagement to provide a deeper understanding of audiences, their mindset and interests. Amobee's unified platform enables marketers to seamlessly plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using Brand Intelligence, and includes ads API integrations with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with over 600 million mobile subscribers. Amobee operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. www.amobee.com