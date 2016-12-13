sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 545 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

- Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DGZ8 ISIN: CA50045T3064 Ticker-Symbol: TZU2 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOMBAT COPPER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOMBAT COPPER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC0,102+0,99 %
KOMBAT COPPER INC-0,00 %