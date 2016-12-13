

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,150-point plateau, and the market is in lien for more selling pressure on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC's monetary policy decision on Wednesday - although a spike in crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the property stocks and resource plays.



For the day, the index plummeted 79.91 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 3,152.97. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 100.68 points or 4.86 percent to end at 1,969.33.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.39 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.87 percent, China Life skidded 1.05 percent, Ping An of China added 0.11 percent, Vanke plummeted 6.25 percent, Gemdale shed 1.78 percent, PetroChina lost 1.05 percent, China Shenhua fell 0.52 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 3.12 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Monday, although the Dow still hit a new record closing high.



The Dow rose 39.58 points or 0.2 percent to 19,796.43, while the NASDAQ fell 31.96 points or 0.6 percent to 5,412.54 and the S&P eased 2.57 points or 0.1 percent to 2,256.96.



The lack of direction precedes the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reflecting the first rate hike in a year.



The accompanying statement will be in focus, as traders gauge the outlook for further monetary policy normalization by the central bank.



Crude oil prices surged after Russia and Saudi Arabia formalized plans to cut oil production. Jan. WTI oil was up $1.33 or 2.6 percent to settle at $52.83/bbl.



Closer to home, China will release November numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



Industrial production is expected to hold steady at 6.1 percent on year, while retail sales are expected to advance an annual 10.2 percent - up from 10.0 percent in October. Fixed asset investment is expected to hold steady at an annual 8.3 percent.



