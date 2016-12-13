

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, after opening lower following the mixed lead from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting that starts later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 22.11 points or 0.12 percent to 19,177.14, after touching a low of 19,060.72 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is losing 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is up 0.1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing 0.3 percent, while Honda is declining 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.2 percent, while JX Holdings is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Kao Corp. and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, Kubota Corp. is down more than 4 percent and Nippon Express is lower by more than 3 percent.



The Nikkei reported that Apple supplier Japan Display will acquire Joled, an OLED panel maker created through the merger of Panasonic's and Sony's operations, for more than $100 million. Shares of Japan Display are gaining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday in choppy trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reflecting the first rate hike in a year.



While the Dow rose 39.58 points or 0.2 percent to 19,796.43, the Nasdaq fell 31.96 points or 0.6 percent to 5,412.54 and the S&P 600 edged down 2.57 points or 0.1 percent to 2,256.96.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices surged Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia formalized plans to cut oil production. January WTI oil rose $1.33 or 2.6 percent to settle at $52.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



