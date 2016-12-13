

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 6.2 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 6.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 10.8 percent - again topping forecasts for 10.2 percent and up from 10.0 percent in the previous month.



Also, fixed asset investment advanced 8.3 percent on year - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



