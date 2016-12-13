

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday, tracking the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reflecting the first rate hike in a year. The Fed's accompanying statement will be in focus, as traders gauge the outlook for further monetary policy normalization by the central bank.



The Australian market is edging lower following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 4.40 points or 0.08 percent to 5,558.40, off a low of 5,547.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 3.20 points or 0.06 percent to 5,615.90.



Mining stocks are mostly lower. BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.05 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 0.5 percent even as gold prices edged higher overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank is edging up 0.07 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.6 percent, Westpac is declining 0.8 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down 0.02 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said it will raise its standard variable rates for investor mortgages to 5.56 percent from Friday, following the lead from its peers ANZ and National Australia Bank.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is up 0.1 percent, Oil Search is rising 0.2 percent and Santos is adding 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Former Telstra chairman Bob Mansfield will join the board of telecom operator Vocus Communications as a non-executive director from January 1, 2017. Shares of Vocus Communications are losing more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from National Australia Bank showed that business confidence in Australia inched higher in November, with an index score of +5. That's up slightly from +4 in October, and it remains in positive territory - indicating that optimists outnumber pessimists.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia were up 1.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 2.0 percent gain in the second quarter.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday following another increase in iron ore prices. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7488, up from US$0.7451 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher, after opening lower following the mixed lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting that starts later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 22.11 points or 0.12 percent to 19,177.14, after touching a low of 19,060.72 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is losing 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is up 0.1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing 0.3 percent, while Honda is declining 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.2 percent, while JX Holdings is up 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Screen Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Kao Corp. and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone are advancing more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, Kubota Corp. is down more than 4 percent and Nippon Express is lower by more than 3 percent.



The Nikkei reported that Apple supplier Japan Display will acquire Joled, an OLED panel maker created through the merger of Panasonic's and Sony's operations, for more than $100 million. Shares of Japan Display are gaining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are also higher. Shanghai, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday in choppy trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points, reflecting the first rate hike in a year.



While the Dow rose 39.58 points or 0.2 percent to 19,796.43, the Nasdaq fell 31.96 points or 0.6 percent to 5,412.54 and the S&P 600 edged down 2.57 points or 0.1 percent to 2,256.96.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices surged Monday after Russia and Saudi Arabia formalized plans to cut oil production. January WTI oil rose $1.33 or 2.6 percent to settle at $52.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



