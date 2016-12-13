SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017, the leading international exhibition and conference dedicated to all aspects of homeland security in the Asia-Pacific region will be held in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from 4 - 6 April 2017.

Supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and the Ministry of the Interior of France, the seventh edition of Asia-Pacific's largest homeland security show promises to be the largest of the series so far with over 250 exhibitors, eight national pavilions from more than 30 countries showcasing the latest solutions, technologies and innovations for regional homeland security. New pavilions added to this year's show include Drones & Robotics and Private Security.

VIP delegations from countries throughout the region will again be represented at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017. An estimated 150 VIP delegates, comprising of key security personnel from more than 15 countries will be in attendance.

The Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 Conference is honoured to have Mr Khoo Boon Hui as its 2017 Conference Chairman. Mr Khoo was Singapore's Police Commissioner (1997-2010) and INTERPOL President (2008-2012). He left the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore as its Senior Deputy Secretary in 2015.

This year's theme, Emerging Threats -- The Case for Collaborative Public Safety, will be focusing on the importance of emergency preparedness amid the increasing presence of threats, and the critical need for public and private collaborations. Anticipated highlights of the three-day conference and for the first time in Asia is the retelling and lesson learnt of the Paris attacks in the words of the four key people involved, plus sharing his extraordinary experiences on the ground in Syria by James Le Mesurier, Director of the Syria Civil Defence support programme.

For more information, please visit: www.milipolasiapacific.com

-------------------------------------------- What: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 -------------------------------------------- When: 4 April - 6 April 2017 -------------------------------------------- Where: Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, 1 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018971 -------------------------------------------- Tickets: Free entry to public --------------------------------------------

About Milipol Asia-Pacific

In 2015 the GIE Milipol, Comexposium and GSA Exhibitions Pte Ltd announced the partnership between Global Security Asia and the Milipol Events. After the 2015 edition of the Global Security Asia exhibition and conference, the event was renamed Milipol Asia-Pacific, so creating the world's leading international network of exhibitions dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.

For over 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with the highest quality, international events focused on Homeland Security. Over the years, the brand has proudly presented Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar.

