

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) said that it is investigating an unauthorized third-party intrusion into an internet application on its network. On November 26, 2016 an unauthorized third party accessed the MyQuest by Care360 internet application and obtained Protected Health Information or PHI of about 34,000 individuals.



The company noted that the accessed data included name, date of birth, lab results, and in some instances, telephone numbers. The information did not include Social Security numbers, credit card information, insurance or other financial information. There is no indication that individuals' information has been misused in any way.



Quest noted that it is taking steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, and is working with a leading cybersecurity firm to assist in investigating and further evaluating the company's systems. The investigation is ongoing and the unauthorized intrusion has been reported to law enforcement.



Quest Diagnostics said it has notified affected individuals via mail and established a dedicated toll-free number to call with questions regarding this incident. The number is (888) 320-9970, and can be reached Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



