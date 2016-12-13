SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is partnering with CMA group for this turnkey project

CPFL Energia, the largest private group of electricity sector in Brazil, invested in the deployment of a state of the art microwave radio transmission network to interconnect its operational sites in the São Paulo region.

The new network will replace an existing analogue SHF network that reached its end of life, offering a high capacity communication ring interconnecting over 27 sites including electric power substations, operational centres and a CPFL datacentre. For this project CPFL awarded SIAE MICROELETTRONICA together with its partner CMA to deliver a full turnkey solution including network design, deployment and training. The network will be fully managed and based upon the latest digital microwave radio platform AGS20, offering integrated ring protection.

"The integrated ring protection mechanism, and multiple radio management from a single compact network element, offers CPFL the opportunity to minimize the equipment on site, minimizing the cost effort for the renewal of their backbone" says Raphael Macedo, sales leader for vertical markets in Brazil.

"CPFL is already a user of SIAE MICROELETTRONICA radio systems and relies on the high quality of its products" said Jefferson Alberto Scudeler, Automation and Smart Grid Manager in CPFL, adding "This network enables us in offering a better service and modern management of our São Paulo infrastructure."

-About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA-

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, founded in 1952, is a leader in wireless communication technology. Present in over 25 countries it offers to national and multinational operators advanced technological solution for microwave and millimetre wave transport, services and design. In 2014 the group has founded SM OPTICS, a company driving innovation in fiber based communication, counting on a proven management and R&D team with 20+ years of experience in the optical domain as well as delivering comprehensive professional services." For more information: www.siaemic.com

