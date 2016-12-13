Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that it has signed an agreement to provide global, full-service payment processing to Scalefast, a fast-growing eCommerce platform provider for the video game and entertainment industries, leveraging its eCommerce and cloud-based mobile point of sale (mPOS) solutions. This comprehensive partnership will enable Scalefast to provide its customers with an integrated, multi-channel payment solution that allows them to accept payments both in-store and online.

Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group, will provide Scalefast with support for all major credit cards, alternative payment methods and value added services in a full-service, multi-acquirer model. Additionally, Ingenico Mobile Solutions, Ingenico Group's mPOS division, will provide the company with next generation RP750x mobile card readers to allow its customers to accept card-present payments on mobile devices, regardless of location, including trade shows and events.

"For our customers, being able to provide a seamless eCommerce experience is critical, and as many of them begin to expand their business to accept offline payments, either in-store or at an event, that experience needs to be able to move with them," said Nicolas Stehle, CEO at Scalefast. "Ingenico Group allows us to offer a seamless multi-channel solution to our customers, making it easy for them to move their eCommerce businesses into the physical world using the mobile devices already in their pockets."

Scalefast is the only direct-to-consumer eCommerce solution that helps entertainers and their fans join forces through engaging shopping experiences. Having a robust payment partner allows Scalefast to not only sell across the globe, but also create new revenue streams for its clients with digital and physical products sales in-game, online and in-person. Ingenico Group is a key value chain partner for Scalefast, as they offer commerce technology, intelligence and logistics for team-play across the gaming and entertainment ecosystem.

The company selected Ingenico Group due to its global, multi-channel capabilities and its experience in helping merchants and solution providers move from online payments to in-store payments. Scalefast was impressed with Ingenico Group's deep expertise in the video game and retail industries, as well as its ability to provide multiple acquirer connections and advanced conversion optimization tools and services. These include Ingenico Connect, which enables easy integration to the Ingenico ePayments platform, and a range of checkout optimization tools, such as the Elevate Business Intelligence solution. Scalefast selected Ingenico Group's RP750x card reader because of its ability to accept a variety of payment options, including EMV chip PIN and magstripe transactions as well as the flexibility to connect to Android and iOS devices through Bluetooth™ or audio jack.

"Scalefast provides a unique solution to companies that wish to leverage the potential of online selling, without the cost and risks involved with creating a full eCommerce infrastructure," said Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, executive vice president of Ingenico ePayments. "By working with Ingenico Group, Scalefast is able to offer its customers a multi-channel solution that encompasses a seamless, global eCommerce payment acceptance solution and mobile card readers that allow them to accept payment virtually anywhere, anytime."

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. Learn more at www.ingenico.us or twitter.com/IngenicoNA.

About Scalefast

Scalefast builds and operates Direct-to-Consumer online stores for brands that want to accelerate online sales without the time, cost and risk of in-house development. The company is the eCommerce outsourcing partner of choice for many of the world's biggest video game companies, including Square Enix, Codemasters, Bandai Namco and 505 Games. Since inception, Scalefast has grown nearly 3x each year, and has become one of the world's leading full service eCommerce solution providers. Learn more at www.scalefast.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161212005820/en/

Contacts:

Ingenico Press

Ingenico ePayments

Jurriaan Trommels, +31 6 3016 1420

Senior Manager, PR and Communications

Jurriaan.Trommels@ingenico.com

or

Ingenico Group North America

Mike Nourie, +1 770-298-1945

External Communications Manager

michael.nourie@ingenico.com

or

Scalefast / Press

Scalefast

Mike Schwartz

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

mike.schwartz@scalefast.com

www.scalefast.com