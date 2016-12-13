Coinsilium Group Limited - Change of Adviser and Service Office Address

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

13 December 2016

Change of Corporate Adviser and change of Service Office Address

The Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited has been appointed as the Company's ISDX Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

The Company also announces that its service office address has changed to:

Coinsilium Group Limited

1 Adam Street

London, WC2N 6LE

United Kingdom

There is no change to the registered office address.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

