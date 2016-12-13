sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.12.2016
PR Newswire

Coinsilium Group Limited - Change of Adviser and Service Office Address

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

13 December 2016

Change of Corporate Adviser and change of Service Office Address

The Company is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited has been appointed as the Company's ISDX Corporate Adviser with immediate effect.

The Company also announces that its service office address has changed to:

Coinsilium Group Limited
1 Adam Street
London, WC2N 6LE
United Kingdom

There is no change to the registered office address.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:


The Company
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
Eddy Travia


+44 (0) 207 099 0740
ISDX Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Guy Miller
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

