BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc ("the Company")



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 13 December 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 35,952,228 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 13 December 2016, the Company held 5,400,000 ordinary shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use 35,952,228 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Contact:

S Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date:

9 December 2016

