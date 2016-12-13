Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 13, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that bonds of Baltic RE Group, AS (short name: BRE), Latvian real estate company, will be listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of December 16, 2016.



The size of the bond issue is EUR 4 million. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1 000. The annual interest rate is fixed: 6.15% with coupon payment twice a year. Maturity date of the bond issue is December 12, 2020. The issuer is entitled to premature redemption. ABLV Bank was the arranger of the bond issue. The bond issue was performed to raise additional capital to finance company's development plans.



"It is a pleasure to welcome Baltic RE Group to Nasdaq Riga. This is the fifth newcomer joining Baltic bond market this year," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and Head of Nasdaq Riga. "For fast growing companies seeking to diversify funding sources listing of bonds is a great first step towards building reputation in capital markets."



"We are proud to be the first real estate company in Latvia whose bonds are included in the regulated market. In such a light successful placement of the bonds, which were quickly sold out, is for us the confirmation of the quality of the work done so far, with the right balance between value growth and financial prudence," says Giovanni Dalla Zonca, the Chairman of the Board of Baltic RE Group. "We firmly believe in openness to the market as a healthy and transparent tool for growth. This listing is an important step which lays the foundation for our company's further growth in the Baltic region, whose potential we are convinced of."



Baltic RE Group is an experienced real estate investor specialized in the set up and management of value-added and core property portfolios in the Baltics. The main lines of Baltic RE Group business are investing in prime retail locations and landmark commercial mixed-use properties, to enhance its leadership position in its segment and to continue to be the benchmark for investments in high street properties in Latvia and, soon, in the other Baltic countries. For more information, please visit: balticregroup.com.



Media Relations Contact: Audrone Ranonyte +370 5 253 1475 audrone.ranonyte@nasdaq.com