Axactor - Preliminary Results of the Subsequent Offering

OSLO, Norway, 13 Dec, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES.

Reference is made to the stock exchange releases from Axactor AB (publ) ("AXA" or the "Company") published 25 October 2016 regarding the commencement of the subscription period for the subsequent repair offering of up to 50,000,000 new shares ("Offer Shares") in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering").

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expired at 16:30 hours (CET) yesterday, 12 December 2016. The preliminary results indicate that a total of 125.8 million shares were subscribed for and the Subsequent Offering was consequently oversubscribed. The preliminary result indicates that 421.1million subscription rights were utilised. Twelve subscription rights gave the holder a right to subscribe and be allocated for one Offer Share in the Subsequent Offering.

The Board of Directors will resolve the allocation of the Offer Shares as soon as possible and according to the allocation principles set out in the prospectus dated 25 November 2016. The final result will be made available as soon as the allocation has been resolved by the Board of Directors.

Carnegie and DNB Markets acted as Managers for the Subsequent Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Endre Rangnes

Chief Executive Officer

Mail: endre.rangnes@axactor.com

Tel: + 46 8 402 28 00

Cell Phone: +47 48 22 11 11

Geir Johansen

Chief Financial Officer

Mail: geir.johansen@axactor.com

Cell Phone: +47 47 71 04 51

Important information:

The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia).

This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations, and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. The issue, exercise, purchase or sale of subscription rights and the subscription or purchase of shares in the Company are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions.

Neither the Company nor the Managers assumes anyresponsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and no one else in connection with the Subsequent Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to the Subsequent Offering and/or any other matter referred to in this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This release and any materials distributed in connection withthis release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/axactor-ab/r/axactor---preliminary-results-of-the-subsequent-offering,c2147605

The following files are available for download: