Due to technical issues at Nordea Bank AB, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in the following products on STO Exchange Traded Notes.



Short name ISIN ------------------------------ STRIKT EU UTMOBE SE0009158504 ------------------------------ STRIKT EU MOMVOL SE0009158496 ------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.