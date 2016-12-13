OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announced that following its selection by Italy's Ministry of the Economy and Finance (MEF), it is deploying 20 million Citizen Services Cards (CNS) throughout the country.

CNS is the official Italian Health and Citizen Services Card providing citizens throughout Italy with convenient, secure access to a range of on-line and off-line health and government services. Thanks to its recognized know-how and as a key player on the identity and healthcare markets, OT is currently deploying in the field millions of dual interface Common Criteria certified cards, as well as the corresponding digital signature application. Furthermore, the OT solution is fully compliant with the Netlink (eHIC) European Union framework.

As the key supplier to the CNS initiative, OT is working in close partnership with the publically owned Società Generale d'Informatica (SOGEI) and the country's Regional Public Administration authorities to deploy the solution across Italy. Thanks to its high-end expertise, OT will provide its latest technologies and related services to Italian citizens.

"OT is delighted to have been selected to help deliver this landmark healthcare initiative. It is a reflection of our proven ability to deliver complex projects in close cooperation with multiple national and regional authorities, and highlights our significantly increased presence in Italy." said Christophe Fontaine, Managing Director of OT's Citizen Access Identity Business.

